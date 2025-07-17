Juventus are close to selling Timothy Weah while simultaneously working on finding a replacement, who might just be Jonathan Clauss.

The USMNT star spent the last two campaigns in Turin. While he had cemented himself as an important player in Thiago Motta’s plans, he has recently lost his place in Igor Tudor’s lineup.

Therefore, the 25-year-old is now considered surplus to requirements, and the club has already tried to ship him off to Nottingham Forest, much to his agent’s dismay.

But while the player and his representative rejected a move to the Premier League (perhaps taking issue with the manner in which the club tried to force the transfer on the player), they are apparently pleased to negotiate a move to Olympique Marseille.

Timothy Weah all set for Marseille

Weah started his career in France, representing Paris Saint-Germain and LOSC Lille, so perhaps he’s compelled by a return to Ligue 1, especially through the gates of OM who would offer him the opportunity to play in the Champions League.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Fabiana Della Valle, the winger is indeed close to sealing a move to Marseille, as Juventus search the market for a replacement.

The Bianconeri are also negotiating the sale of Alberto Costa to Sporting CP, which would leave them with a depleted right flank. As the source explains, Juventus consider Clauss to be their priority target.

(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Why Juventus want Jonathan Clauss

The 32-year-old is a well-travelled right wingback renowned for his attacking prowess. He was highly appreciated by Igor Tudor during their time together at Marseille in the 2022/23 campaign.

The Frenchman joined OGC Nice last summer, and has another year on his contract. The Ligue 1 side is reportedly requesting a figure worth €7-10 million to part ways with their experienced right-back.

In addition to Clauss, Juventus are also keeping tabs on Dodo, but the Brazilian would be significantly more expensive, as Fiorentina are eyeing a transfer fee of €25-30 million.