Juventus could part ways with Mattia Perin in January, and have already identified Christos Mandas as the right profile to replace him.

The Italian shot-stopper has been serving as an understudy in Turin for years, but Genoa are keen to bring back their youth product for a third stint.

The 33-year-old has a new ally at the Luigi Ferraris in the shape of his former Italy teammate, Daniele De Rossi, who was recently appointed as the Grifone’s head coach.

The Roma icon is keen to sign a new goalkeeper who can be an upgrade on Nicola Leali, and Perin appears to be at the top of the shortlist.

Juventus ask about Christos Mandas

While Juventus are happy with their current goalkeeping department, they won’t stand in Perin’s way should he decide to return to his original club in search of additional playing time.

But before sanctioning the veteran’s departure, Damien Comolli and Co. must find a suitable alternative.

Christos Mandas (Photo by Marco Rosi – SS Lazio/Getty Images)

According to Sky Sport Italia journalist Manuele Baiocchini (via Gianlucadimarzio.com), Juventus have enquired about Mandas.

The 24-year-old has been at Lazio since the summer of 2023, and often delivered solid displays. He even managed to usurp Ivan Provedel in the pecking order during the second half of the previous campaign, but lost his starting spot following Maurizio Sarri’s return to the club.

Genoa also in the running for Mandas

The source also reveals that Genoa are also interested in Mandas, in case they miss out on Perin.

However, the Ligurians can only afford to sign the Greek on loan, while Lazio are adamant about cashing in on their second-choice goalkeeper in order to register capital gains and avoid another transfer ban ahead of next summer.

Therefore, a move to Juventus remains more plausible for Mandas, but only if Perin seals his return to Genoa.