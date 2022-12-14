Juventus has refused to give up on signing Nicolo Zaniolo from AS Roma even though the Giallorossi have insisted he is not for sale.

With a contract expiring in 2024, they have been in talks with his entourage over an extension, but it is taking a long time to achieve.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Roma is set to meet with his entourage again, but they know Juve is prepared to pounce and add him to their squad if they do not get the business done on time.

Juventus remains one team that can lure any Italian talent and Roma wants to ensure they have secured Zaniolo’s future before the Bianconeri make their move.

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo does not seem to be an important target for us because we could have made him one of our players long before now if he was.

The attacker is one of the technically gifted players in Serie A and he could be the difference-maker we need in some matches, but he will be expensive to buy unless he runs down his contract and leaves the club.

That is unlikely at the moment, and we must splash the cash if we are keen to add him to our squad.