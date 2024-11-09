Juventus secured a 2-0 win against Torino this evening, returning to winning form after their midweek Champions League draw at Lille.

Juventus started well against an out-of-form Torino but initially struggled to find the net in the early stages of the game.

However, they broke through before the 20-minute mark. Timothy Weah was in the right place to turn in a rebound, putting Juventus in the lead.

Despite this early goal, the game was of modest quality, with Juve creating only a few half-chances, one of which they converted.

Though the game lacked fluidity at the start, Juve remained on top and generated a few opportunities to break down Torino’s defence.

They even appealed for a penalty, which the referee waved away. The first half ended with Juventus largely in control and Torino struggling to create any meaningful chances.

The quality didn’t improve much after the break, and Torino didn’t put up enough of a fight to make the game particularly engaging.

This gave Juve the chance to extend their lead. Weah had the ball in the net a second time, but the goal was ruled out due to a handball.

Thiago Motta then brought on Francisco Conceicao, who assisted Juventus’ second goal with a fine cross for Kenan Yildiz to finish.

Torino finally showed some intent to score, but Juve defended resolutely to preserve their lead and secure the win.