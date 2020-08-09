Juventus clear-out expected this summer

Juventus are looking to modernize the club after Andrea Pirlo’s arrival, which could herald a dramatic change in the fortunes of several squad players.

La Gazzetta dello Sport report that ‘Modernize’ will be the watchword for Andrea Agnelli’s Juventus this summer, in the hopes of guaranteeing a future for the club from both a technical and an economic point of view.

The motivation will be to move those players on heavy salaries and push for a more youthful, motivated, but above all, cheaper squad, given the hefty salaries currently on the roster – Paratici will be called on to work harder this summer to rejuvenate the team.

Among the names expected to leave is Gonzalo Higuain while Arkadiusz Milik remains the likely candidate to replace him, given he will be available for half the Argentine’s salary.

Sami Khedira is another, all too injury prone and now deemed a luxury, while Blaise Matuidi could also make way, despite being a constant in the squad in recent years.

Gianluigi Buffon, Giorgio Chielli and Leonardo Bonucci fall into the ‘protected’ category and their role now is institutional, given that Andrea Pirlo may need to call on their ‘added value’ in the months ahead in the locker room.

Douglas Costa, Aaron Ramsey, Federico Bernardeschi (perhaps in exchange for Milik), Mattia De Sciglio and Daniele Rugani all ‘virtually have their suitcases in hand’ according to Gazzetta, while if there were also offers for Alex Sandro or Danilo, there would certainly be no hesitation in giving them a chance elsewhere.