Andrea Cambiaso is not available for transfer, despite the interest shown by several clubs in the wingback.

He has been a crucial player for Juventus this season after returning from his loan spell at Bologna last year. Juventus signed him in 2022 as one of the most exciting players in his role in Italy, and he has lived up to expectations so far.

Cambiaso has emerged as one of the standout performers for Juventus this season, and it is not apparent that this is his first full season with the Bianconeri.

While Max Allegri wishes to continue working with him, recent reports suggested that Carlo Ancelotti wants to add him to his Real Madrid squad. Despite Real Madrid being the most successful European club, Juventus remains steadfast, clear about their intentions for Cambiaso.

According to a report on Tuttojuve, Juventus is confident that Cambiaso will not leave and has officially made him unavailable for transfer. The Bianconeri consider him a player crucial for their future plans, recognising his importance as a key member of their squad.

Juve FC Says

Cambiaso has been in remarkable form for us so far, and it is clear that he will lead the group not long from now if he stays in Turin.