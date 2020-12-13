Juventus clinch back-to-back league wins for first time this term

Juventus have claimed all three points away in Genoa, and finally have back-to-back wins this season.

Our campaign has not started the best, albeit having remained unbeaten in the division thus far, but we finally look like finding some consistency.

Both sides started the game slowly as we appeared to be sizing each other up, and it was no surprise to see the sides go into the break at 0-0 after very few chances in the opening half.

While the second-half didn’t start with a bang, Paulo Dybala opened the scoring with some fine work in the box as he cut to the left before firing past the defender and goalkeeper alike.

Genoa didn’t take long to level the scoring however, as Sturaro put paid to a nice team move, and you could have been forgiven for thinking that we were going to struggle once again.

Juve had other ideas however as we continued to pile forward and the pressure was mounting on our rivals.

The Old Lady had the ball in the back of the net twice only to be ruled out for offside (one controversially I believe), but luckily this wont be a talking point thanks to the final result.

Juan Cuadrado was doing his trademark work in the final third, and his run past the defender brought on the tackle by Rovella, who brought the Colombian down for a penalty.

Cristiano Ronaldo of course made no mistake from the spot, sending the keeper diving to his left, only for the ball to be fired straight down the middle.

Alvaro Morata earned our side another penalty in the final five minutes of the match for Ronaldo to close the game off, and he did just that.

The second-half performance was impressive, and we can now build on this form as we look to close on AC Milan at the top of the table.

Has Pirlo’s side finally turned the corner?

Patrick