Juventus clinch yet another three points against sorry Salernitana

Juventus made sure that there was not to be a shock on the cards when they took on Salernitana today, taking the early lead and never looking back.

It was the ideal start to proceedings with Paulo Dybala’s darting run into the box being met by the ball, before he cut across the defender to place his effort into the net.

The Argentine was involved again soon after, when he spotted space in behind the defence to make his run where he was met by the long-ball before delightfully spinning the defender to lay it off for Dusan Vlahovic, only for the Serbian to mess up his first touch and allow the goalkeeper to deal with the danger.

Vlahovic didn’t have to wait too long before he added his 21st goal of the league season however, joining Ciro Immobile on top of the goalscoring charts, when meeting Mattia De Sciglio’s cross with his head to put us 2-0 up inside the opening half hour of play.

It continued to be all us up until the hour-mark when the visitors begun to make some headway. The introduction of substitute Simone Verdi brought a burst of energy, and his team-mates appeared to reap the benefits of that. The midfielder managed to scare Wojciech Szczesny soon after coming on, forcing a strong save from the Polish goalkeeper, as his team enjoyed an exciting spell of possession in our half, and it brought on an enjoyable end to the game, but there there wasn’t to be a third goal somehow.

Both sides will ultimately happy with the scoreline, with us taking all three points although we could easily have scored more, while Salernitana will be happy to have got away with a minimal loss.

Patrick