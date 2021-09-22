Juventus cling on to win after overturning second-half deficit with Spezia

Juventus have finally won their first league match of the season, but it was far from routine as Spezia made things difficult.

The Old Lady started the match well, dominating possession and getting upfield in numbers, but we were struggling to find that final ball to unlock their defence.

The breakthrough finally came just after 25 minutes however, when a De Ligt long ball was met by the head of Adrien Rabiot who knocked it down for Moise Kean on the edge of the box, and he took his effort well.

That lead didn’t last however as we were almost instantly pegged back by what looked to be a dirty deflection off the defender, with the ball looping over Wojciech Szczesny in goal.

We weathered the storm for the remainder of the half as the home side were lifted by their goal, but we went into the break level on terms.

Allegri opted to bring on both Manuel Locatelli and Alex Sandro at the break, but our slow start to the new half saw us fall behind in the match, although it was a neat finish by Janis Antiste inside the post.

We continued to struggle to break down our opponents after their goal, but eventually moved to take off goalscorer Kean for Alvaro Morata, and he wasn’t on the pitch long before being credited with the assist, although I’m not certain he knew too much about it.

Federico Chiesa ran down the loose ball and took it from the defender at the corner flag, ran across our opponent’s box before finding the Spaniard behind the penalty spot, and Morata’s touch somehow ends up in the path of the Italian to fire us level with around 25 minutes left to play.

A corner not long after saw us move back ahead, when De Ligt struck the bouncing ball with his weaker right foot into the goalkeeper’s near post.

Spezia did look scarily as if they were about to level again with 85 minutes on the clock, but the defence managed to clear the danger, and despite an extra six minutes being added on, we held on to claim our first Serie A win this term.

It was far from perfect, and there is still much work to do, but we finally have that win on the board and we will hopefully be able to push on now.

Patrick