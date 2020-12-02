Juventus clinical as they keep first place hopes alive

Juventus have put in a dominant performance against Dynamo Kiev this evening to seal a comfortable victory.

Andrea Pirlo rang the changes for the Champions League encounter in Turin, with Danilo, Rabiot and Arthur all given the evening off, but there was more than enough star quality in the side to assure of the result.

We started the match brightly without committing too much forwards, moving to dominate possession as we build into the match, and Federico Chiesa was the one to impress.

The Italian nearly opened the scoring with some sublime work, before minutes later being the man to break the deadlock. Alex Sandro got deep down the byline to whip the cross in, and Chiesa was alert to get back behind himself to angle the header in on goal.

We went into the break 1-0 up, but we still remained calm having dominated the match, and we came out with a little more bite.

Chiesa continued to impress, and it was his fine work again which saw us double our lead. It was his cross which found Alvaro Morata inside the box, but he failed to beat the goalkeeper, while Ronaldo happened to be in the right place to poke home the loose ball.

The Spaniard wasn’t to be denied however, as Chiesa again played his part in the third goal. The 23 year-old found Morata on the edge of the box, and while defenders swarmed to block his shot, he manages to move into space and fire home.

Once again we have shown exactly how good we can be in Europe, and the win sets up a head-to-head with Barcelona at the Camp Nou where a win by more than one goal will be needed to give us a chance of taking top spot.

Has Chiesa given Pirlo food for thought after missing out on starting in recent weeks? Will Barcelona be worried about holding onto their place on top on Tuesday?

Patrick