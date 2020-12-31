Juventus close in on first January signing with club in agreement

Juventus and Genoa are both in agreement that they wish to wrap up the transfer of Nicolo Rovella this month.

Andrea Pirlo is believed to be a fan of the 19 year-old midfielder, and has been linked with his signature over the last months.

Genoa have been unable to tie their academy graduate down to a new contract, and with his current deal set to expire in the summer, they are now keen to offload him, as opposed to losing him for free.

Juventus are believed to already have made contact over a deal, and Gianluca Di Marzio states that Manolas Portanova appears favourite to move in the opposite direction.

Portanova has picked up just two senior appearances this season, with a star-studded pick of options to choose from in midfield and just ahead, but the fact that Andrea Pirlo has played him at all tells me that he must be held in fair regard, and while the report doesn’t state it, I would assume his exit would only be on loan.

It will be interesting to see just how highly Pirlo rates Rovella, and if he will bring him straight in to play a regular first-team role with the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur, Weston McKennie, Adrien Rabiot and Arthur all vying for central roles at present.

Could the youngster make an immediate impact in Turin?

Patrick