Juventus close in on Pjanic signing with wage-reduction agreed

Miralem Pjanic is believed to have accepted a 20% wage reduction from his current Barcelona deal in order to join Juventus.

The midfielder left Turin 12 months ago to move to the Catalan club, but found himself out of favour under new manager Ronald Koeman, and now looks set to leave the club as Barca look to reduce their wage budget.

This week the bombshell of Lionel Messi’s exit became public, with the club unable to sign him to a new deal thanks to sanctions by the Spanish FA, and the club still need to offload further players in order to be able to register further players to their squad.

We look to be ready to help them out on that front as we look to take Pjanic back this summer, and the midfielder is claimed to have agreed to a wage cut in order to make that move.

Pjanic is expected to join either on a one-year or two-year loan deal, with Sport.es claiming that the deal is expected to be announced imminently.

We are also believed to be working on a deal to sign Manuel Locatelli from Sassuolo at present, but it remains to be seen whether our finances will allow for both signatures without offloading some of our current crop.

Patrick