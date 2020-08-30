Juventus close in on Tommaso Barbieri

Juventus are closing in on 17-year-old Novara full-back Tommaso Barbieri with a deal reportedly very close to being agreed.

The youngster has only played one season for Novara in Serie C, but has attracted the attention of a number of high-profile clubs, including La Liga side Atletico Madrid.

Sky Sport Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio now reports that the Bianconeri are close to securing Barbieri for their youth team with a deal expected to be completed in the next 48 hours.

Barbieri made 16 appearances for Gaudenziani scoring 1 goal while also featuring 3 times for Italian U17 squad.