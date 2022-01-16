Juventus close to adding another attacker to their squad

Juventus remains in the hunt for attacking reinforcements as they struggle to score enough goals in this campaign.

The Bianconeri has some of the best forwards in Serie A, but many clubs in the bottom half of the league table have scored more goals than them in this campaign.

Adding an attacker to Max Allegri’s squad could help them score more, and this month offers the Bianconeri a good chance to do that.

Several goal-scorers have been linked with a move to the club and one of the most likely arrivals is Zenit Saint Petersburg’s Sardar Azmoun.

Eurosport via Tuttomercatoweb says he could arrive at the Allianz Stadium this month.

His transfer is easy for the Bianconeri to pull off because he would be a free agent in the summer and they don’t have to sell Alvaro Morata before signing him.

He would only join as one of their attacking options and should be a good one.

Juve FC Says

Juve has more than enough attackers in their squad now, but most are underperforming.

Azmoun cannot guarantee that he would do better, but he is more experienced than the likes of Moise Kean and Kaio Jorge.

Hopefully, this transfer will happen and Juve can have their man before this window closes.