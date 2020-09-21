Juventus close to Alvaro Morata deal

Juventus are close to agreeing a move for Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata with medicals reportedly scheduled for tomorrow.

Sky Sport Italia’s Gianluca di Marzio reports that the Spanish striker is on the verge of a return to Turin following his two-year stint with the Bianconeri from 2014 to 2016.

According to the report, Juve have reached an agreement with Atletico for a one-year loan deal which is set to cost €9 million and an option to buy for €45 million.

Juve will also retain an option to extend the loan for another year, should they choose, while the 27-year-old is expected to arrive in Turin this evening, ahead of medical checks tomorrow morning.

The stalemate in the Edin Dzeko negations with Roma is reportedly behind the move for Morata, with the Giallorossi struggling to complete a move for Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik who was set to replace Dzeko in the capital.

Morata scored 27 goals in 93 appearances for the Bianconeri, winning two Serie A titles, two Coppa Italia and a Supercoppa during his last stint with the club.