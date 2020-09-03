Juventus close to deals for Perin and Romero

Juventus are on the verge of completing deals for Mattia Perin and Cristian Romero with both moves expected to be completed this week.

The club are looking to overhaul the squad in the build up to the new season, with a number of players not considered to be part of new coach Andrea Pirlo’s plans.

Sky Sport Italia’s Gianluca di Marzio reports that the Bianconeri are on the verge of completing a loan move for Perin and he’s expected to complete the switch to Genoa before the week is over.

It’ll be a third spell with I Grifone for the 27-year-old, having spent much of his career there before returning on loan for the 2019/20 campaign.

Argentine defender Cristian Romero is also expected to make a move, albeit to Atalanta, in the coming days, despite never having played a professional game for Juventus.

The 22-year-old is reportedly wanted at La Dea by coach Giam Piero Gasperini, and a move is on the cards with the two clubs down to the last details.