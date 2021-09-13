Juventus close to finally agreeing a new deal with Dybala

Juventus is closing in on giving Paulo Dybala a new deal following months of talks between the club and his representatives.

Dybala has been one of Juventus’s key players since he joined the club and the Argentinian will remain that way now that Cristiano Ronaldo has left.

The former Palermo man played little last season because of niggling injury problems.

He is expected to deliver more goals and assists in this campaign and the club expects him to stay beyond this season.

They have been in talks with his representatives to give him a new contract for some time now and it appeared as though they could not reach an agreement.

However, Tuttosport, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb claims the club is now confident that a deal will be agreed soon.

The report says they have been in talks with his representatives over the new contract and have confirmed that he will become the club’s leader after Giorgio Chiellini.

This has brought them ever closer to reaching an agreement, although it insists that the ball is in the attacker’s court at the moment.

It adds that Federico Cherubini and Jorge Antun could meet soon, perhaps after Juventus’ next match against Malmo.