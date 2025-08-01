Juventus have been in negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain for several weeks as they work to secure the return of Randal Kolo Muani this summer. The French forward made a strong impression during his loan spell with the Bianconeri, having joined the club in January and featured prominently in their Club World Cup campaign.

Since his arrival, Kolo Muani has firmly established himself in the starting line-up, displacing Dusan Vlahovic and continuing to improve with each appearance. His dynamic performances and versatility in attack have made him a valuable asset to the team.

Kolo Muani Committed to Juventus Amid Ongoing Talks

Despite interest from other clubs, including a notable approach from Premier League side Tottenham, Kolo Muani has made it clear that his sole focus is returning to Juventus. His commitment to the Turin-based club has reportedly played a key role in keeping discussions alive, as he has declined to consider offers from elsewhere.

Juventus initially sought to extend his stay with another loan arrangement, but Paris Saint-Germain have insisted on a permanent sale, which has been the main stumbling block in reaching a final agreement. However, the forward’s stance has encouraged all parties to stay at the negotiating table.

According to Il Bianconero, progress is now being made, with PSG said to have reduced their asking price to €50 million. Talks are reportedly close to concluding with a deal structured as a loan with an obligation to buy, which suits Juventus’ financial strategy.

Return Edges Closer as Juventus Strengthen Their Attack

The potential return of Kolo Muani is a major boost for Juventus, who are eager to build on last season’s progress. His understanding of the squad and proven ability to contribute at the highest level make him a strong candidate to lead the line once again.

With an agreement now nearing completion, Juventus supporters can look forward to welcoming back a player who has already shown his quality in black and white. If finalised, the deal would signal another important step in the club’s efforts to construct a competitive squad for the coming campaign.