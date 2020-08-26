Juventus close to signing Weston McKennie

Juventus are close to agreeing a deal for 21-year-old Schalke midfielder Weston McKennie.

Sky Sport Italia report that the Bianconeri are on the verge of agreeing a deal with the Bundesliga club that would see McKennie arrive in Turin, initially on loan.

According to the report, Juve will pay €3 million for a season long loan and then retain an option to sign him outright at the end of the 2020/21 campaign, costing a further €18 million.

The youngster has spent four seasons with the Schalke senior having been part of their youth setup following a move from FC Dallas in 2016.

The US international has made 91 appearances, scoring 5 goals during his time in the Bundesliga, and is seen as a versatile midfielder who can play across the centre of the pitch but excels as a box-to-box.