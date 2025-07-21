Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly closer to sealing a deal with Paris Saint-Germain for the transfer of Randal Kolo Muani.

The striker joined the Serie A giants on loan in January after being omitted from Luis Enrique’s plans. The Frenchman started his stint on an incredible note, notching five goals in his first three league appearances, but then endured a goal drought.

Nevertheless, the 26-year-old eventually found his feet again and managed to convince Igor Tudor who is now hoping to keep him on a permanent basis.

Kolo Muani is also desperate to play his football at the Allianz Stadium next season. He has already expressed his happiness at Juventus, and is hoping that the two clubs find an agreement that would make his wish come true.

Juventus & PSG negotiating a deal for Randal Kolo Muani

In recent weeks, the Bianconeri have been negotiating with PSG on this particular front, but each club had its own vision when it comes to the formula of the transfer.

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

While Juventus have been hoping to sign the player on loan with an option to buy, the European champions insist on including an obligation clause, as they want to guarantee a sale at the end of the season.

According to Sport Mediaset via IlBianconero, PSG have seemingly got their way, with Juventus consenting to their terms.

Juventus agree to add obligation clause in their agreement with PSG

As the source reveals, the Bianconeri are now willing to sign Kolo Muani on loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

So if this obstacle has truly been resolved, it means that Juventus should be very close to finalising the transfer, as they already have an agreement with the player.

Nevertheless, the two clubs must also find an accord on the transfer fee, while it remains to be seen if Juventus can register Kolo Muani before shipping off Dusan Vlahovic and making some room on the wage bill.