Juventus closer to landing top free agent after Romano tweet

Milan has pushed Gigio Donnarumma closer to the exit door as they close in on a replacement for the contract rebel.

Donnarumma has been talking with the club for some time as they looked to tie him down to a new deal.

Getting his commitment has been tough despite repeated offers from them, as his agent, Mino Raiola, continued to make things hard for them.

Juventus has been monitoring his situation as they bid to make him their number one.

The Bianconeri has a reliable goalie in Wojciech Szczęsny, but the Pole is already 31 and will not present the same long-term value as Donnarumma would offer.

If the Bianconeri is serious about signing him, then this is their chance after Fabrizio Romano reveals that Milan is set to complete the signing of Mike Maignan.

The young Frenchman has just won the Ligue 1 title with Lille and would be a solid addition to the Milan squad.

Romano tweeted: “Mike Maignan will undergo his medicals with AC Milan in the next hours. He’s gonna sign until June 2026, AC Milan are paying €13m to Lille + add ons [€15m total]. #ACMilan

“Donnarumma is set to be out of contract and free agent in 36 days, still no agreement with Milan.”