Juventus closes in on 23-year-old winger after he agrees personal terms

Juventus is on the verge of acquiring Timothy Weah as the American prepares to depart from Lille during the current transfer window.

Weah has emerged as a prominent target for Juve, and they are swiftly progressing towards finalising the transfer for the talented son of George Weah.

With just one season remaining on his contract at his current club, Weah holds significant importance as one of their key players. However, failing to sell him in this transfer window would result in his departure as a free agent after the upcoming season.

Consequently, they have been attentive to Juventus’ interest, and a report from Football Italia suggests that the Bianconeri are nearing the completion of this deal.

According to the report, personal terms between Weah and Juve have already been agreed upon. Now, the Bianconeri are actively pursuing a transfer fee of approximately 12 million euros to secure his services outright.

Juve FC Says

At 23, Weah has so much more to offer and this is the perfect time to add him to our squad as we rebuild the team.

The American will keep developing on our books and if he comes close to how devastating his father was in Serie A, we will be unstoppable in the competition.

Hopefully, the club will push on and seal the deal in the coming days and hours.