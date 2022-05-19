Juventus wants to keep Matthijs de Ligt beyond his current deal which expires in 2024.

The Dutchman joined them in 2019 and he remains one of the finest young defenders in the world.

His former agent, Mino Raiola, had been flirting with the idea of taking him to another club in the summer.

The Dutch-Italian has since passed away and it might be a good time for Juve to extend De Ligt’s contract.

Fichajes.net claims the Bianconeri is in talks with his entourage to give him a contract extension until 2026.

He wants to stay and he will even sign a new deal on the same terms as he has now, but the former Ajax captain wants the Bianconeri to reduce his release clause.

It currently stands at 120m euros, a fee that will be hard for most of his suitors to meet.

Juve FC Says

De Ligt is one of our finest players and we need to keep him on the team for the long term.

The Dutchman is still very young, and he has his whole career ahead of him. If we keep him and build a strong team, we would win many trophies.

This is a serious reason why we should get him on an extended contract, but we must keep his release clause valuable enough to make money if he leaves the club.