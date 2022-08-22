Juventus is close to signing Arkadiusz Milik after a new report claimed they have reached an agreement with Olympique Marseille.

Milik has been on Juve’s radar for a long time, as they have pursued their interest in his signature since he was at Napoli.

The striker now plays for OM which he helped to earn a return to the Champions League at the end of last season.

They have similarly begun this campaign very well, but he has not on an individual note.

Because of this, Corriere Dello Sport, as reported by Football Italia, claims the Ligue 1 side is prepared to offload him.

The report reveals that Juve and the French side have reached an agreement over a loan-to-buy deal.

Juve would pay 2m euros to sign him and make the transfer permanent for 8m euros.

Juve FC Says

Milik has been on our radar for a long time and the Polish striker could still deliver at the Allianz Stadium.

Because he has spent some time in Serie A, he might not struggle to make an impact on our team.

Adding him to the squad soon enough will help him settle down quickly and get used to our playing system.