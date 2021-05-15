Juventus closes in on sealing AC Milan star on a free transfer

Juventus has reportedly offered Hakan Calhanoglu a contract worth €5m-a-year and that could be enough to snatch him from Milan.

The Turkey international has been struggling to agree to terms of a new deal with Milan for much of this season as his current deal with them runs out in a matter of days.

Milan is keen to keep hold of him, but they don’t have all the money in the world to do that.

They have been offering him a deal worth €4m-a-year, but he feels that he deserves more than that.

Calciomercato via Football Italia says Stefano Pioli’s side hasn’t given up on keeping him yet and they will make him an improved offer if they secure a top-four finish.

The Rossoneri are ahead of Juventus in the top four race and they will qualify for the Champions League if they win their next league game against Cagliari regardless of Juve’s results.

The Bianconeri faces Inter Milan in Serie A this evening. Anything short of a win for Andrea Pirlo’s men will end all their hopes of making the top four and perhaps cost him his job.

Calhanoglu will not want to leave a Milan side that has qualified for the Champions League to play for Juve in the Europa League.