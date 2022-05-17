Juventus has closed in on completing the free transfer of Angel di Maria from PSG, according to a report.

The Argentinian would be a free agent in the summer, and he can start speaking to other clubs now.

PSG hasn’t made moves to tie him down to a new deal, and this means Juve and his other suitors can easily land the former Manchester United man.

Despite interest from other clubs, the Bianconeri seem to lead the race for his signature, and Calciomercato claims they have secured an agreement with him already.

The report claims sporting director Federico Cherubini has agreed on terms with the winger, and the only missing thing is the confirmation from Juve’s president Andrea Agnelli.

Once the Bianconeri supremo signs off on the deal, they would complete it.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria is not getting any younger, and he is older than the players we have been signing recently.

But he has maintained a fine level of performance, and we need a good blend of experience and talents to recover in the next campaign.

As we prepare for the departure of Paulo Dybala, he would be a good player to add to our squad because of his technical qualities.

But if Agnelli doesn’t think signing him makes sense, the Argentinian will not join us.