Jonathan David has struggled to make an impact at Juventus since joining the Bianconeri at the start of this season, leading many to speculate that the club might soon consider moving him on. The Canadian forward was signed with the intention of replacing Dusan Vlahovic, who was expected to depart in the last transfer window. However, David’s performances have fallen short of expectations, and Vlahovic has remained the preferred striker for much of the campaign.

Vlahovic has impressed by making significant contributions whenever he has come off the bench, quickly winning the trust of manager Luciano Spalletti. In addition, Lois Openda has been granted more game time than David, further limiting the Canadian’s opportunities to establish himself as a key figure in the squad. These circumstances have led to speculation regarding David’s future, particularly with clubs such as Olympique Marseille reportedly showing interest in bringing him back to Ligue 1.

Juventus’ Decision on David

Returning to France could be a logical option for David, given the success he enjoyed during his time at Lille. Despite this, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus have made it clear that they are not prepared to part ways with him so quickly. Rather than selling the striker, the club has decided to maintain faith in his abilities and provide him with further opportunities to adapt and succeed in Turin.

Jonathan David (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Looking Ahead

The decision to retain David demonstrates Juventus’ commitment to giving him time to settle into Serie A and adjust to the demands of Italian football. While his start has been challenging, the club evidently believes in his potential and is prepared to invest in his development through the remainder of the season. By keeping him at the club at least until the campaign concludes, Juventus are providing a platform for David to regain form, prove his worth and contribute to the team’s objectives in the months ahead.