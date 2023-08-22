Juventus have reportedly made significant progress in their attempts to bolster their youth ranks with a young and promising midfielder in the shape of Aboulaye Kamara.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese, the Bianconeri have been tracking the 18-year-old for quite some time.

The teenager rose through the ranks at Paris Saint-Germain before joining BVB in 2021. He has been a stalwart at the club’s B team last season, making 20 appearances.

The Frenchman is a central midfielder who usually plays in front of the defense. He possesses strong physical attributes as the source explains.

For their part, Juventus would like to add Kamara to their Next Gen squad. He’d have the opportunity to develop his game while playing against professionals in Serie C.

Moreover, the Italians are seeking an initial loan move for the midfielder. They’d prefer to try him for a year before splashing any cash on a permanent transfer, which could cost the club’s coffers a figure between 3 and 4 million euros.

Albanese adds that the talks between the two clubs could also involve other young profiles. For instance, Juve are looking to offload Matias Soulé and believe that the Bundesliga would suit his characteristics.

However, the young Argentine winger still doesn’t have any concrete offers on the table from Germany.