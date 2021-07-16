Juventus closing in on a new deal for experienced star

Juventus is finalising a new contract offer for Giorgio Chiellini as he prepares to stay with them for a 17th campaign.

The veteran has just helped Italy to win Euro 2020 and the Bianconeri will need his experience in their bid to win the Serie A back next season.

The defender is currently a free agent after the expiry of his last deal and he can discuss joining a new club.

Juve has been targeting younger players in the last few transfer windows as they bid to reduce the average age of their squad.

With that in mind, it would be unsurprising if they don’t give him a new deal considering that he would be 37 in a fortnight.

However, Todofichajes is reporting that he will certainly be a Juve player next season and they have already worked on a new offer for him.

The report states that Juve has accelerated their efforts to get him on a new contract and it should be signed by both parties sooner than later.

Max Allegri knows that he would need the right blend of youth, talent and experience in his squad if he wants to dominate the Serie A again as he did in his first stint as Juve manager.

He would welcome this development as Chiellini will provide a solid presence in the dressing room.