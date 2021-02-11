Juventus closing in on deal to sign Arsenal wonderkid

Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun is being chased by a number of big clubs in Europe, but it is Juventus who are closest to striking a deal.

The Anglo-American forward is rated amongst the most exciting teenagers in world football, as confirmed by FourFourTwo in recent weeks, and is believed to be on the lookout for a new club.

Balogun has been embroiled in a contract standoff with the Gunners for much of the season, with Arsenal turning down offers for his signature last summer in hope of being able to offer him minutes, and cement his future with the club.

The 19 year-old’s limited minutes in the Europa League have not been enough to convince the youngster to sign on the dotted line however, and you can’t really blame him.

Balogun appears to be the clear fourth-choice striker within their ranks, despite impressing in the Europa League, and you could argue that he is deserving of a chance to shine in the first-team.

Whilst Arsenal continue to snub FB from their Premier League playing squad, clubs around Europe are all allowed to enter into talks to sign him on a free transfer from the summer when his contract expires, and Don Balon claims that we are heading that queue.

A deal for Balogun could well end our interest in Gianluca Scamacca, who TuttoSport strongly linked us with in January, but no deal prevailed.

Will Arsenal live to regret losing another exciting talent on a free transfer that deserved to be playing?

Patrick