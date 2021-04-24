Juventus closing in on Donnarumma as Milan identify his replacement

Juve’s interest in Gianluigi Donnarumma is hardly a new one. But the Old Lady could be finally handed the chance to land the giant goalkeeper.

The 22-year-old’s contract with Milan is set to expire within the next few months, and Paolo Maldini is yet to convince the player with his renewal offers.

The number 99 is a client of the notorious Mino Raiola, and the Rossoneri directors have been struggling in dealing with the super-agent.

On the other hand, Juventus enjoy a relatively amicable relationship with the Italo-Dutch agent, and the two parties could work hand in hand to bring the big man to Turin.

According to both Corriere dello Sport and Sportitalia – as reported by Football Italia – the Bianconeri are already negotiating with Raiola in order to poach Donnarumma on a Bosman deal.

The shot-stopper currently earns 6 million euros per season at Milan, but Fabio Paratici and company could be willing to offer him 10 millions – which could enough to put his signature on the paper.

On the other hand, the Diavolo may have resigned to loosing their goalkeeper and already identified his replacement in the form of Lille’s Mike Maignan.

The report adds that if the Italian international ends up joining Juventus, then Wojciech Szczesny will naturally be heading towards the exit door.

The former Roma and Arsenal man has been acting as the Old Lady’s number one for the last three seasons, even when the legendary Gianluigi Buffon returned to the club in the summer of 2019.