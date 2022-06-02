On the back of a highly-impressive campaign with Eintracht Frankfurt, Filip Kostic is finally gaining the attention that he deserves.

After guiding the German club towards the Europa League triumph, UEFA named him as the best player of the competition. He contributed with four goals and eight assists in 12 appearances.

These exploits didn’t go unnoticed in Turin, as Juventus have apparently identified the 29-year-old as the main target for the left wing role.

According to Bild via la Gazzetta dello Sport, Frankfurt are asking for 20 million euros to part ways with Kostic, while Juventus are only offering 15 millions at the moment.

However, the player is eager to ply his trade in Italy next season, and his will could be decisive in finalizing the switch. His contract with the Bundesliga side expires in 2023.

On the other hand, Calciomercato claims that Inter and Roma are also monitoring the situation. In fact, the source says that the Nerazzurri had a offer worth 10 millions rejected by Frankfurt.

The report explains how Juventus might already have an agreement in principle with Kostic and his entourage, but Federico Cherubini is yet to make a concrete transfer bid for the German club.

The source adds that the player would be ideal within Max Allegri’s new 4-3-3 formation alongside his compatriot Dusan Vlahovic who will be leading the Old Lady’s charge.