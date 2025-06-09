Juventus are reportedly working on an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain that would allow them to keep Randal Kolo Muani beyond the current campaign.

The Frenchman has been playing his football at the Allianz Stadium after joining the Bianconeri on loan in January.

The 26-year-old was an instant hit at Thiago Motta’s court. Although he initially lost his starting role following the managerial change in March, the striker eventually won Igor Tudor’s favour.

Juventus & PSG working on new agreement

Over the past few weeks, Juventus have been negotiating with PSG to extend the striker’s loan until the end of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Kolo Muani gleefully announced the agreement himself, while expressing his desire to remain in Turin for next season.

The France international’s wish could come true, as SportMediaset (via IlBianconero) claims that the two clubs are closing in on an accord that would keep the player at Continassa at least for another year.

As the source explains, the Bianconeri and the Parisians are studying the best solution, with each side suggesting a formula that suits its needs.

The newly-crowned European champions would be open to a new loan deal that includes an obligation to buy at the end of the 2025/26 campaign. On the other hand, Juve would prefer a mere option to buy.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

How much would Kolo Muani cost Juventus?

The source also believes that the transfer fee should be in the region of €40 million, which should be enough for PSG to avoid a capital loss in 2026.

The Ligue 1 giants had spent a whopping €90 to sign Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2023, hence why they can’t afford to let him go on the cheap.

If Juventus manage to secure the Frenchman’s services for next season, they’ll still be after a new striker, as they’re hoping to offload Dusan Vlahovic in the summer.