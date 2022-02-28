Juventus coach defends Chelsea decision despite result

Juventus goalkeeper coach Claudio Filippi has defended Thomas Tuchel’s decision to make a substitution prior to the penalty shoot-out with Liverpool in the Carabao Cup, despite their defeat.

Fans and pundits alike have questioned the German’s decision to replace Edouard Mendy with Kepa Arrizabalaga shortly before the end of the 120 minutes, but the Spaniard not only failed to save a single one of the 11 penalties, but skied his own effort to give the Anfield club the victory.

While it is easy to criticise the decision taken by Tuchel after the fact, Filippi has defended the decision, asking why he shouldn’t bring on the goalkeeper deemed better at saving penalties.

You could also argue that Kepa has had time to prepare for the penalty shootout whilst his team-mate was involved in the actual playing of the match, and would have been able to spend time watching and analysing the penalty takers, but I don’t imagine he would have been practicing taking penalties in practice which ultimately cost them the match.

Do you think it is a step too far to replace the goalkeeper ahead of a penalty shootout?

Patrick