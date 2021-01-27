Juventus coast into the next round of the Coppa Italia

Juventus were in control from start to finish this evening, with SPAL unable to conjure up a heroic attempt to qualify for the next round of the Coppa Italia.

The Old Lady named a strong line-up, albeit including two youngsters in Dragusin and Fagioli, but the duo certainly didn’t look out of place in the side.

The Serie B opponents had their fair share of the ball in the opening minutes, but were unable to conjure up any serious chances, and it looked a matter of time before the deadlock was broken.

The first goal came from the penalty spot however, with VAR overturning the referee’s initial decision to book Adrien Rabiot for diving inside the box to grant a penalty kick. Alvaro Morata stylishly sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to make it 1-0.

We continued to calmly work our way into the final third, and Dejan Kulusevski’s work on and off the ball was causing our rivals constant problems. It was the Swede’s run into the box which had defenders falling to the floor in attempts to stop him, before he laid Frabotta up to power home for his first senior goal for Juventus.

We went into the break at 2-0, and there was little motivation needed from the manager bar ‘I want more of the same’, but the team did struggle to continue.

It was almost as if the match was too easy, and the team was struggling to innovate themselves into key positions, before the manager opted to ring some changes. Federico Chiesa came on for Morata to allow him and Kulusevski to play as a front two, and Sandro came on for his return from Coronavirus.

The Italian brought something different to the side, and his energy picked the team up once more. The two forwards teamed up for the third, with Chiesa playing in Dejan who cuts back across the goalkeeper to place his effort past him.

Our players were starting to look for that exciting long-distance goal, losing impetus on working their way around the opponents at times in the second-half, but we closed the game off with a last-kick goal, when Chiesa’s run into the box scoops up the loose ball, and he rounds the keeper.

It was very-much a workmanlike performance from our team, and Chiesa continues to thoroughly impress me, and I wouldn’t be against him playing as a forward if needed this season either.

Inter Milan await in the next round, and revenge will be sweet on that one.

Patrick