Juventus and Como are among several European clubs interested in the services of young Real Valladolid midfielder Chuki.

The two clubs are currently embroiled in the battle for the all-important fourth place in the Serie A table. The Lariani currently lead the way, with 57 points, while the Bianconeri are three points behind in 5th place, on par with Roma.

But in addition to Champions League football, the two Northern Italian clubs could also clash heads in the transfer market after setting their sights on a common target.

Juventus & Como ready to battle for young Valladolid player

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese, Juventus and Como are both keen to recruit a young Spanish player.

The 21-year-old’s full name is Iván San José Cantalejo, but in his native Valladolid, he is simply known as Chuki.

The attacking midfielder began his campaign at his hometown club, climbing his way up the ranks to become a member of the first team in 2024.

This season, he cemented himself as one of the most influential players for the club. He has 29 appearances in Spain’s second tier, contributing with seven goals and eight assists.

But with Valladolid lying 17th in the LaLiga 2 table, it is past time for Chuki to move to greener pastures by joining a more competitive club.

Juventus have three competitors for Chuki

The young Spanish playmaker is currently running on an expiring contract, so barring any late twists, he will be available for free in the summer.

As Albanese explains, Chuki could replace Vasilije Adzic at Juventus, as the club is planning to find a club for the young Montenegrin where he can earn more playing time and develop his game before returning to Turin.

On the other hand, Cesc Fabregas feels that his Spanish compatriot aligns with the club’s strategy of poaching up-and-coming talents. He could potentially emerge as a like-for-like replacement for Nico Paz, who could move to a bigger club.

Finally, GdS reveals that the Bundesliga duo of Stuttgart and RB Leipzig are also eyeing a move for Chuki.