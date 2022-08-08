Juventus comparing the cost of signing Depay and Muriel

Juventus wants to add a new attacker to their squad and two names feature prominently on their list of targets.

The Bianconeri have been adding players to the group since the start of this year and their attack is now being led by the January signing, Dusan Vlahovic.

He had support from Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala in the second half of last season.

However, both players have left the club, and they have signed only Angel di Maria.

They are still in the market for new men and the two attackers that have caught their eyes for most of this summer as Memphis Depay and Luis Muriel.

Depay will struggle to play at Barcelona after the arrival of Robert Lewandowski, while Muriel is available for sale by Atalanta for the right price.

Muriel earns less in wages, but La Dea could demand a huge transfer fee to sell him.

While Depay could be released from his contract as Barca struggles with its finances.

Il Bianconero claims they are studying both transfers to understand which one financially makes more sense to them.

Juve FC Says

Muriel and Depay are good options to have in our squad and either player should do well in Turin.

Vlahovic has the potential to become the best striker in the world, but the Serbian probably needs a more experienced attacker to help him to develop his career.