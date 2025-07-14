Juventus are keeping close tabs on Wolverhampton midfielder Andre, but they would have to overcome fierce competition from the Premier League.

As reported in recent days, the 23-year-old has landed on Damien Comolli’s wishlist. The Brazilian has been identified as a potential replacement for his compatriot Douglas Luiz, who appears to be on his way back to the Premier League following an abysmal year in Turin.

Andre is a Fluminense youth product who made the move to Europe last summer, through the gates of Wolves. Although he didn’t make any direct goal contribution in his 33 Premier League appearances, he managed to catch the eye with his composure and ability to distribute the ball from the back, rendering him a modern Regista.

Juventus following rising Wolves midfielder Andre

But according to Il Corriere dello Sport via TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri’s mission won’t be easy, as they would first have to negotiate a deal with Wolves who have set their asking price at €35 million.

The Premier League acquired Andre for €25 million less than a year ago, so they would only sell him for a considerable windfall this summer.

Moreover, the Roman newspaper warns Juventus of competition from the Premier League, citing Liverpool and Manchester United as two other suitors for the player.

Man United & Liverpool also interested in Andre

The Red Devils are also in the market for a new midfielder and could attempt to reunite Andre with his former Wolves teammate and compatriot, Matheus Cunha, whom they have already signed earlier this summer after triggering his £62.5 million release clause.

Therefore, Juventus would have to act swiftly and decisively if they’re genuinely interested in luring the 23-year-old to Turin.

However, the Bianconeri would have to make room for any newcomer in the middle of the park by offloading Luiz, and potentially Weston McKennie.