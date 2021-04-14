Juventus competing with European giants for World Cup winner

Juventus is battling Liverpool and PSG for the signature of Barcelona attacker, Antoine Griezmann.

The Frenchman hasn’t enjoyed his time with the Blaugrana since he joined them from Atletico Madrid in 2019.

With the Catalans facing serious financial problems, selling some of their players is one way they can raise funds.

They are set to cash in on Griezmann, according to Todofichajes and Juventus is one of the teams looking to sign him.

The report says the Bianconeri are looking to refresh their team and the uncertainty surrounding the future of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala is forcing them to look for attacking reinforcements.

PSG is also keen on tempting him with a return to France and they are the most serious threat Juve faces in signing him.

The report says he is currently valued at 60m euros, but Barcelona will start negotiations from 80m euros as they bid to recover as much of the fee they paid to sign him when he joined them.

This hasn’t been the best of seasons for Griezmann, but it appears that the Frenchman might just need a change of environment to return to the better form he showed while on the books of Atletico.