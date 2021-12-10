Juventus competing with Inter Milan for Premier League left-back

Juventus has been linked with a move for Lucas Digne after he fell out with Rafa Benitez at Everton.

The Frenchman is one of the finest left-backs in England and has been outstanding for the struggling Toffees.

However, he recently had an off-field problem with his manager and his career at the English club might be over.

Calciomercato says he could be sold as early as next month and Juventus is one club hoping to sign him.

Alex Sandro is the main left-back at the Allianz Stadium and he is being supported occasionally by Luca Pellegrini.

Juve FC Says

Digne is a top player who has already played for AS Roma and Barcelona before now.

He could bring more quality to that position at the club.

Juve’s defence hasn’t looked too bad, but every top team has to keep improving its squad members.

Pellegrini is still very inexperienced and might benefit from being sent out on loan next season.

In his absence, we can have two solid full-backs fighting for one spot on the team if Digne joins, and that is the dream of most managers.

Digne is currently valued at €35.00m by Transfermarkt.