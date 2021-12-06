Juventus competing with the two Milan clubs for €15m star

Juventus wants to sign Nikola Milenkovic from Fiorentina, but the two Milan clubs will not make it easy for them to achieve that.

Corriere Della Sera, as reported by Calciomercato, says AC Milan is also desperate to add the Serbian to their squad.

Their city rivals, Inter Milan, also hold an interest in his signature and the trio of Serie A giants will look to add him to their squad the next chance they get.

Fiorentina has some of the finest Serbians in the Italian top flight and the report says they rate Milenkovic highly.

It claims they are open to selling, but the club that succeeds in buying him would have spent around €15m for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Juve needs new defenders as Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci get older.

Matthijs de Ligt can replace either of them, but he cannot do that alone. Daniele Rugani is simply not good enough, and that means the Bianconeri has to sign a new centre-back.

Judging by his performance for La Viola, Milenkovic is worth more than €15m, so Juve should spend that much to acquire him.

Fiorentina doesn’t enjoy selling their players to the Bianconeri, but Milenkovic’s deal expires in 2023 and they risk losing him for free after next season.