Juventus are reportedly in the race for Genoa star Albert Gudmundsson who is a man in demand among Italy’s big boys.

The Iceland international is proving to be an absolute joy to watch with the ball at his feet, cementing himself as one of the best dribblers in the league.

Nevertheless, the 26-year-old isn’t all about aesthetics, as he’s been incredibly efficient as well, delivering eight goals and two assists in 20 Serie A appearances.

Simply put, Gudmundsson has been essential for Genoa’s survival hopes. However, the Grifone will certainly struggle to keep him at Marassi beyond the summer.

According to Sky Sport Italia via ilBianconero, Juventus are competing against Inter and Roma for the player’s signature.

The Ligurians are determined to maintain the Icelandic’s services until the end of the season. They have already relinquished key defender Radu Dragusin who joined Tottenham last week, so they do not intend to lose their main talisman as well.

However, the top Serie A trio are reportedly vying for the player’s services, with each side hoping to place itself in pole position ahead of the summer transfer market.

Gudmundsson joined Genoa in January 2022 and remained at the club following its relegation to Serie B.

The former PSV Eindhoven man helped the Rossoblu regain their place among Serie A clubs with an immediate promotion and he’s now leading their quest to survival.

Gudmundsson can play as a second striker, attacking midfielder, or an advanced winger. He has a contract valid until 2023.