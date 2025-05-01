Juventus have been recently linked with Lazio left-back Nuno Tavares, but they reportedly have company in the race, as Everton and Fulham are also in the fray.

The Bianconeri could be set to part ways with Andrea Cambiaso at the end of the season, as the 25-year-old Italian has emerged as a transfer target for Manchester City since January.

The Cityzens had identified Cambiaso as the right profile to replace Kyle Walker, but a deal never materialised in mid-season, but the upcoming summer could represent a new opportunity.

Liverpool have been mentioned as another potential suitor for the Italy international, as they’re about to part ways with Real Madrid-bound Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Therefore, Juventus have been tipped to launch an attempt to lure Tavares to Turin.

Juve identify Tavares as Cambiaso replacement

The Portuguese joined Lazio last summer, completing a loan move from Arsenal. The Biancocelesti will soon sign him on a permanent transfer for 5 million euros, which is considered a bargain given his exploits at the start of the season.

The left-back pulled off eight assists in his first eight Serie A appearances, but recurring physical problems derailed his early-season momentum.

Nevertheless, his injury ordeal has done little to deter his suitors, as Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio (via The Laziali) reveals interest from Everton and Fulham who joined Juventus in the race for the full-back.

Everton & Fulham to compete with Juventus for Nuno Tavares

The Italian journalist claims that the two Premier League clubs are keen to lure the 25-year-old back to the Premier League following his experiences at Arsenal and Nottingham Forest.

At the start of the season, Lazio president Claudio Lotito claimed he wouldn’t consider selling Tavares, not even for 70 million euros. Nevertheless, recent reports suggest a transfer fee in the region of 35-40 million should be sufficient.

It should be noted that Arsenal have a 40% sell-on fee in their favour.