Juventus complete return of former star into backroom

Juventus have appointed a new ‘Professional’s Talent Development’ to their backroom staff in the shape of former goalkeeper Marco Storari.

The 43 year-old has been away from football since hanging up his playing boots in 2018, but has now agreed to return to the club where he enjoyed plenty of success.

Storari won four Scudetti and one Coppa Italia during a five year spell with the club during 2010 and 2015, although his first-team chances were limited by the continued performance level of Gigi Buffon, who still remains with the club to this despite losing his spot to Wojciech Szczesny.

Our former player has now agreed to return to the club in order to help develop our young players, and identify the players deserving of moving up the ladder, a role which should not be taken lightly.

He will join his former team-mate Andrea Pirlo in the backroom, having played together at Juve during 2011-2015, while another former Juve star in Igor Tudor also features behind the scenes as Assistant Manager.

Pirlo and Juventus could well be looking to build a backroom with a number of former stars, much like Premier League giants Chelsea and Arsenal have, with the Gunners key roles all occupied by former players, with Mikel Arteta as manager, Edu as Director of Football and Per Mertesacker as head of their academy (they also had former player Freddie Ljungberg as assistant to Arteta before the summer).

This approach can work well for clubs as seen in England, with a good working relationship and trust between colleagues a huge plus for all around, as well as a keen understanding of the club as a whole.

Will Pirlo likely look at bringing more of his former team-mates to Turin?

Patrick