Confirmed: Juventus complete their first senior signing of the summer

Juventus have completed a deal to sign Weston McKennie from Schalke 04 this summer.

The midfielder joined the club on an initial loan deal with an option to buy, with an obligation should they complete a series of terms, but the club has moved to complete the deal prior to triggering any such clause.

The Old Lady have tied the American midfielder down a four-year deal which will run until the summer of 2025, with the club confirming the initial fee of €18.5 million to be paid over three years. An addition €6.5 million in bonuses could also go to the Bundesliga side should un-named clauses be triggered over the course of the four years.

The 22 year-old has been a huge hit in his debut season with the club, scoring important goals in the division and in Europe, and has shown his footballing intelligence in playing in a tactical role for Pirlo and his philosophy.

McKennie’s arrival didn’t come with a huge following, but he has shown that he has more than enough potential to play a key role for the Italian giants in the future, as well as showing his worth to the side already.

I would be very shocked if there was an Old Lady fan who wasn’t happy about the youngster’s contribution to the club this season, as well as one who would be unhappy with his permanent signature.

Is McKennie amongst the most important players for Pirlo’s philosophy?

Patrick