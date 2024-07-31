Karim Adeyemi has been in talks with Juventus over personal terms in the last few days.

The Bianconeri identified the attacker as a player who will strengthen their squad this summer and want to complete a move for him swiftly.

The German forward, who plays for Borussia Dortmund, started the Champions League final against Real Madrid last season.

Juventus is keen for Adeyemi to continue his development with them and has been in discussions with his representatives recently.

Adeyemi showed interest in a move to Turin when Juventus first contacted him, which encouraged the Bianconeri to continue negotiations.

Now, the Bianconeri have found a breakthrough, with a report on Football Italia revealing that Adeyemi has agreed to earn 3.5 million euros net per season for five years.

With this major step completed, Juventus will now proceed to speak with Borussia Dortmund about finalising the transfer.

Adeyemi is an exciting player, and he will light up the Allianz Stadium if Thiago Motta finds a way to use him properly.

His experience playing in the Champions League and reaching the final of the competition last season could be useful in helping Juve to make progress in the tournament.