Juventus has sold Paolo Gozzi to Genoa outright after the defender failed to break into their first team.

He earned his debut for them at the end of the 2018/2019 season in a game against SPAL, but that remained his only league appearance for the Bianconeri.

He returned to the Under23s and had a loan spell at Fuenlabrada last season where he played over 20 league matches.

On his return to Juve, Genoa showed an interest in his signature, and both clubs quickly reached an agreement over his signature.

He has left the Bianconeri for the Griffin, who loaned him out to Cosenza immediately, as reported by Tuttosport.

He becomes the latest youngster to leave Juve because of a lack of playing time.

Juve FC Says

We have one of the best youth teams in the world that constantly attracts the best talents around.

However, we cannot promote many of them every summer, and we have a manager that seems to prefer experienced players.

It should be a normal thing now for unhappy youth team players to ask to leave the Allianz Stadium.

We wish Gozzi all the best in his new adventure, and if he develops into a top player, we could sign him again in the future.