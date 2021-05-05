Juventus completes signing of young defensive talent

Juventus has completed the signing of Malaga defender Dean Huijsen, his father has revealed to Voetbalzone via Football Italia.

The 16-year-old has been hailed as one of the finest youngsters in Europe at the moment and he is expected to have a fine career in the game.

The report says his father revealed that he snubbed interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Sevilla to make the move to Turin.

He has signed a three-year deal at Juve and will be a part of the Under17 setup at the club next season.

Juve has been targeting younger players in recent transfer windows as they continue to build their team for the future.

Huijsen becomes the latest youngster to join their ranks and there are high hopes that he would become one of the best players on their team in the near future.

He is highly rated and the report says he has been compared to Juventus defender, Matthijs de Ligt.

De Ligt joined the Bianconeri in a big-money deal from Ajax in 2019 and has been a key member of their team in this campaign.

The Dutch genius will hope his contributions help them secure a top-four spot in Serie A this season.