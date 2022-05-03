chiesa
Transfer News

Juventus completes the signing of exciting winger

May 3, 2022 - 9:30 am

Juventus has completed the permanent transfer of Federico Chiesa after his stunning two-year loan spell at the club.

The winger joined the Bianconeri in 2020 on loan from Fiorentina as one of the most exciting players in Italy.

He didn’t take long to hit the ground running, and at Euro 2020 he showed the world what a talented boy he is.

Chiesa was having a great season under Max Allegri before he suffered a serious injury, which has forced him to miss the last few months.

That didn’t stop Juve from confirming his transfer and we now expect him to continue delivering the top performances he has been doing so far.

The player confirmed this news, according to Football Italia, and he is now expected to wear the number 10 shirt at Juve when Paulo Dybala leaves the club in the summer.

Juve FC Says

It was never in doubt that Juve will confirm the transfer of Chiesa despite his recent injury problems.

The winger is one of the finest players we have on our books now and he will only get better.

Other clubs are looking to poach him. If we didn’t make this transfer permanent, he could have joined another top European club.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Lingard

Juventus is competing with AC Milan for Premier League attacker

May 3, 2022
Youri Tielemans

Blow for Juventus as midfield target set on Spain move

May 2, 2022

Video: All Goals & Highlights from Juve’s win over Venezia

May 2, 2022

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply martinn May 3, 2022 at 10:20 am

    Smart, let`s hope allegri`s negative style doesn`t break his spirit

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.