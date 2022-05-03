Juventus completes the signing of exciting winger

Juventus has completed the permanent transfer of Federico Chiesa after his stunning two-year loan spell at the club.

The winger joined the Bianconeri in 2020 on loan from Fiorentina as one of the most exciting players in Italy.

He didn’t take long to hit the ground running, and at Euro 2020 he showed the world what a talented boy he is.

Chiesa was having a great season under Max Allegri before he suffered a serious injury, which has forced him to miss the last few months.

That didn’t stop Juve from confirming his transfer and we now expect him to continue delivering the top performances he has been doing so far.

The player confirmed this news, according to Football Italia, and he is now expected to wear the number 10 shirt at Juve when Paulo Dybala leaves the club in the summer.

Juve FC Says

It was never in doubt that Juve will confirm the transfer of Chiesa despite his recent injury problems.

The winger is one of the finest players we have on our books now and he will only get better.

Other clubs are looking to poach him. If we didn’t make this transfer permanent, he could have joined another top European club.