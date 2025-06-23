Francisco Conceicao insists that Juventus will be eyeing another victory in their FIFA Club World Cup against Manchester City.

Both clubs have already booked their places in the Round of 16 after beating Al Ain and Wydad in their first two matchdays of the group stage.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen which European giant will finish on top of Group G. Aside from the bragging rights, both sides would want to avoid an early meeting with Real Madrid who are expected to clinch the first place in Group H.

Juventus & Manchester City will meet to decide the group winner

Juve and Man City are currently on par with 6 points and a +8 goal difference, but the Italians have a slight advantage because they scored one more goal. Hence, the Bianconeri can maintain their top spot with a draw against the Premier League giants.

Nevertheless, Conceicao reveals that he and his teammates won’t settle for anything less than a win.

The Portuguese winger expressed his intentions in his post-match interview after Sunday’s 4-1 victory over Wydad who gave him a rough time with their physical approach.

“It was a tough match against a physical opponent, with many fouls, but we managed to impose our style of play,” said the 22-year-old via the official Juventus website. Francisco Conceicao sends warning to Man City “We have already qualified [for the Round of 16], but we want to face [Manchester] City to win. Every challenge is different: today, despite the constant fouls of a single player, we maintained our identity and brought home the result, which is what matters most. “The heat made it difficult, but that must not be an excuse: we know the difficulties and we remain focused on our work, which we are doing in the best way possible.”